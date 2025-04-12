Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Price Down 13.4% – What’s Next?

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.63. 188,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 626,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Azenta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,350,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after acquiring an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,403,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $20,469,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.