Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $59.91. Approximately 1,732,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,775,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,485. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

