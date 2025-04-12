Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 83,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 74,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.97 ($0.04).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.66 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

