Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,074,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,536 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after buying an additional 602,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 43,591.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $171,241,000 after acquiring an additional 589,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Shares of MCD opened at $309.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total transaction of $3,228,797.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,918.26. This represents a 69.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

