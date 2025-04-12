Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

