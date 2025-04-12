Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

