Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$127.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

