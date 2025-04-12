Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Santacruz Silver Mining
Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 13.3 %
Insider Activity at Santacruz Silver Mining
In other news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santacruz Silver Mining
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.