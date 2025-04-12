Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,715 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 31.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.92.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.4 %

BLK stock opened at $879.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $987.97. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

