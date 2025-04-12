Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $156.84 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

