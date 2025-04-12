Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.55 and last traded at $114.36. Approximately 2,559,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,857,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Vistra Stock Up 2.3 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

