Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 3,924,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,365,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 3.00.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Quantum Computing news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,051,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,749 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $13,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 75,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

