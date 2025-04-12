Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.55 and last traded at $68.25. 163,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,070,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.