Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.78. 4,870,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,168,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 6.05.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,727 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

