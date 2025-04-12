Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $55.11. 6,313,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,357,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

