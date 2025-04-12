6,660 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

