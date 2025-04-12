Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,737,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,339,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,289,419,000 after buying an additional 6,860,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,020,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,079,000 after buying an additional 3,927,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,707.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,368 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,472.96. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
