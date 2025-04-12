Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $960.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $884.26. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

