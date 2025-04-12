LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.18. 1,849,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,727,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LexinFintech

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $23,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 2,606,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,131,000.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.