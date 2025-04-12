American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 25,335,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,284,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

