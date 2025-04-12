eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.23. Approximately 1,207,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,924,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in eBay by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

