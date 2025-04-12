United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises 4.4% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.01.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

