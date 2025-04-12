Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.73. 12,661,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 73,334,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.