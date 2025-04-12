Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.30 and last traded at $138.85. Approximately 3,020,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,782,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Chevron Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

