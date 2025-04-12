Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $665,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

