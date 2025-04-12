3,594 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.