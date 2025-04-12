Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Home Depot by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

