Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

