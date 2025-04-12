Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.35.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

