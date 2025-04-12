Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 2,764 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $166.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

