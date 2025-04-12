The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

ALL opened at $192.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.18. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.27.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

