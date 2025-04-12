Crux Wealth Advisors Takes $989,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.