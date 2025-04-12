NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 861.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,151,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.64 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. The trade was a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $577,668. The trade was a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

