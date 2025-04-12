Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 57,639 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,639 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

