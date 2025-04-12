Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 386.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Capri Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

