SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 47,589 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $25.01.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $527.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,949,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

