SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 47,589 shares.The stock last traded at $24.53 and had previously closed at $25.01.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $527.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.
Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF
About SEI Select International Equity ETF
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
