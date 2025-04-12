Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 7,691,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,230,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

