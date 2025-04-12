Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.87 and last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 129274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLA. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 316.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.69.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$2,650,000.00. Also, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total value of C$193,257.37. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,805. Company insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

