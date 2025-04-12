agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.39. 620,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,713,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

AGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 215,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

