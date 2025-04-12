Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.26. 2,161,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,469,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Redstone set a $35.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 15.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.