Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 2,457,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,232,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 5.7 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,229,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.