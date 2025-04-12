Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

