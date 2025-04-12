The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after buying an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $39,339,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.7 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

