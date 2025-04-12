Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 592 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $494.61 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.12 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.46 and a 200-day moving average of $572.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

