Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 676 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.