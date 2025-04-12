MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16,353.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,003,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,082,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $542.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $562.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.71.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.58.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

