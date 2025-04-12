Qtron Investments LLC Sells 573 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $439.80 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.93 and its 200-day moving average is $413.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.