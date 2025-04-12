Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,917 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.
WMT stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.
In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
