Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Reduced by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,520 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $162,140,000 after purchasing an additional 696,556 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 7.0 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

