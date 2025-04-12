Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.66 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

