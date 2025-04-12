Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 34.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

